BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

BHP Group Price Performance

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($26.47) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,382 ($31.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,832.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The firm has a market cap of £125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

About BHP Group

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

