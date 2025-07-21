BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.
BHP Group Price Performance
LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($26.47) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,382 ($31.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,832.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The firm has a market cap of £125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.
About BHP Group
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
