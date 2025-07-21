Best Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 20th

GameSquare, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, DouYu International, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses are tied to competitive video gaming—this can include game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware or peripheral manufacturers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports ecosystem, which generates revenue through sponsorships, media rights, advertising and merchandise. Performance of esports stocks thus reflects market expectations about the future popularity and profitability of professional gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GameSquare stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,250,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.76. GameSquare has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.24. 1,025,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,835. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.42. 178,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.00. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,375. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.87.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.70. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NASDAQ AGAE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,664. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.69. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

