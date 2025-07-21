Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $209.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $186.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. Paylocity has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

