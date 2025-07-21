Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

