Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 791,669 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 264,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 642,902 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

