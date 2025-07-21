Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after purchasing an additional 404,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after purchasing an additional 222,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ESS opened at $287.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day moving average is $285.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

