Bailard Inc. Invests $243,000 in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $15,188,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $7,439,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,137,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $4,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at $22,634,364.06. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $267,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SEI opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 1.09. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

