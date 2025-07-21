Bailard Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 27,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.82. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

