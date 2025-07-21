Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $156,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,368.54. This represents a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,233 shares of company stock worth $17,016,443 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

CORT stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

