Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $857.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $70,209.94. Following the sale, the director owned 26,429 shares in the company, valued at $366,570.23. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,506.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,293.88. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

