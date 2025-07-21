Badger Meter (BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $235.38 million for the quarter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $244.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.68. Badger Meter has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Badger Meter stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

