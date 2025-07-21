Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 888.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $122.70 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.