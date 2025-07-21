Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 782 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

