Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 232 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,724,000 after purchasing an additional 235,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7%

VRTX opened at $459.81 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

