Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7%

ICE stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.