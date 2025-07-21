Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $132.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

