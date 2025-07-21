Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,743,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

