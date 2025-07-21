Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $216.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.