Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

