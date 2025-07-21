Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.