Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

Institutional Trading of AON

AON Stock Up 0.5%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $356.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AON has a 12 month low of $296.56 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.