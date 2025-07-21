Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

NYSE AOMR opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

