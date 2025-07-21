Analyzing National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) & Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get National Waste Management alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Waste Management and Aqua Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aqua Metals $30,000.00 203.88 -$24.55 million ($3.85) -0.16

National Waste Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aqua Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Waste Management and Aqua Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aqua Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aqua Metals has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,397.64%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and Aqua Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Aqua Metals N/A -147.77% -99.67%

Summary

Aqua Metals beats National Waste Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for National Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.