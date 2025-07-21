Analyzing BlueLinx (BXC) and The Competition

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BlueLinx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx’s peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlueLinx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 1 3 0 2.75 BlueLinx Competitors 193 1162 1101 48 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlueLinx presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 22.02%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than its peers.

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 1.31% 4.90% 1.98% BlueLinx Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueLinx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.95 billion $53.12 million 16.55 BlueLinx Competitors $4.93 billion $297.37 million -12.95

BlueLinx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BlueLinx peers beat BlueLinx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

