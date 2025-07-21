Analyzing BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.68% 37.42% 16.21% Veeco Instruments 8.99% 8.29% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $657.41 million 16.38 $196.93 million $2.43 61.11 Veeco Instruments $717.30 million 1.79 $73.71 million $1.07 20.02

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Veeco Instruments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments. Veeco Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industries and Veeco Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 4 1 2 2.71 Veeco Instruments 0 2 5 0 2.71

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Veeco Instruments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

