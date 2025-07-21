Analysts Set United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Price Target at $43.80

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Glj Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

United States Steel stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United States Steel by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

