American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

