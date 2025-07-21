Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$17.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.44 and a 12 month high of C$20.74.

(Get Free Report

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.