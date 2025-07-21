Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$17.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.53.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.