Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $292.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.57% of Cheniere Energy worth $292,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $244.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.