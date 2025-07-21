Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $116.90 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,987 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $116,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4%

ED opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.