Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$51.75 to C$52.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

AGI stock opened at C$34.14 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a market cap of C$10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 7,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.58, for a total value of C$264,571.21. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$287,059.72. Insiders sold 86,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,307 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

