Akshay Ladwa Sells 15,046 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 15,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $12,187.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,181,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.02. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akshay Ladwa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Tuesday, April 29th, Akshay Ladwa sold 57,033 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $40,493.43.

Energy Vault Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a negative net margin of 288.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRGV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.