Aire Advisors LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4%
EPD stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
