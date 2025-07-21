Aire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

