Aire Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $30.88 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

