Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $135.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $136.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.