Aire Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.64 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

