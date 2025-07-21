Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Reduced by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.99 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

