ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. ADTRAN’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $12,921,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 188.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 919,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 325.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 905,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 738,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $6,095,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

