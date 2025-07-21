Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

ADBE opened at $365.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

