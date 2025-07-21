Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Acuity by 525.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Acuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $292.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.64 and its 200 day moving average is $281.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

