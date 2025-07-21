ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

