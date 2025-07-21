4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TLT opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

