4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,569,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

