4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

