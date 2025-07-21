4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

