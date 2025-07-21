4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $448.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

