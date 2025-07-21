4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 104.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $196.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $217.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Offering Diversification in Trump’s Tariff & Trade Reset
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Iron Mountain Down 23% From Its 1-Year High—Is It Undervalued?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 ETFs to Buy as the One Big Beautiful Bill Rolls Out
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.