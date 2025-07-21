4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 104.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $196.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $217.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

