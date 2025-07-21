4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,831 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $9,671,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,372.44. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 121,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,506.52. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $117.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $190.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.