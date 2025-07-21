4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $752.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $743.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

